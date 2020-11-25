Norinchukin Bank The Buys 285 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

