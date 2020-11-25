Norinchukin Bank The Buys 285 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

