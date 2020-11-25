Norinchukin Bank The Buys 166 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $279.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $280.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

