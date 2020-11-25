Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,355 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

