Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Align Technology by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,089 shares of company stock worth $73,298,611 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

