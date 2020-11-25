Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $199,440,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

