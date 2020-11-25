Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.62.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

