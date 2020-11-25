Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 676 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock worth $15,017,159 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

