Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 491 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

