Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,535 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after buying an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

