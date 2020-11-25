Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

