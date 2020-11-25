Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$50.20 on Wednesday. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$50.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

