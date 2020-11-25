NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of NMI worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,316,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.