NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.58

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 4898627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

