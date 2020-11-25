Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,564 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of Amdocs worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amdocs by 56.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

