Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 5,183 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 64.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $399.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $437.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

