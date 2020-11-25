Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 50,394 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,394 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of American Public Education worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 1,167.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 243,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 114.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 31.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Insiders sold a total of 3,217 shares of company stock valued at $97,403 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APEI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $477.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

