Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 380,944 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 380,944 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.