Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 3,674,020 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,674,020 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

RDN opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

