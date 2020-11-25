Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 3,674,020 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,674,020 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Radian Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

