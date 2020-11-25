Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 3,571 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 430.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.