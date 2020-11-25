Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 31,210 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.90% of Sabre worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 657.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 100.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

