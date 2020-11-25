Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 180,482 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,482 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 177,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,277,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

