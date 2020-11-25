Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 13,522 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 404,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 579.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $16,913,614. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

