Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,169 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $242.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.