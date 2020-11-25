Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 108,775 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,775 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.72% of Alliance Data Systems worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

ADS stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.