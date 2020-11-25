Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 10,057 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 905.9% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 404,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 492.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 223.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 595.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

