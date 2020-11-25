Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Shares of THD opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

