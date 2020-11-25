Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $214.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.