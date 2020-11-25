Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 488,208 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.54% of National Oilwell Varco worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,542,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 189,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

