Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

