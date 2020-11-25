Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

