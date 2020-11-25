Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Align Technology by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

