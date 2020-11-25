Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

