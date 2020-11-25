Ninety One UK Ltd Has $8.75 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $4,162.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,210.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,767.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,433 shares of company stock worth $6,133,908 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.