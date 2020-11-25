Ninety One UK Ltd Has $8.73 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,377 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of Cameco worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 289,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

