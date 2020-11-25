Ninety One UK Ltd Has $710,000 Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,394 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth $560,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth $802,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 59.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,217 shares of company stock valued at $97,403. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $477.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

