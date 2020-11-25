Ninety One UK Ltd Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 256,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE CF opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

