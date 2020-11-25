Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.30 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

