Ninety One UK Ltd Has $13.78 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of NMI worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NMI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in NMI by 115.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 117,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NMI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

