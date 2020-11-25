Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

