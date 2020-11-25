Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

