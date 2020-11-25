Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,775 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Alliance Data Systems worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

