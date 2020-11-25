Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

