Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.