Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $168.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

