Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,631 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after acquiring an additional 609,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

