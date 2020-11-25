Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.