Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 479,600 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

