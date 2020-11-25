Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 187,077 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

